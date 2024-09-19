Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.63. 509,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 553,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Greenlane Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.81.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 202.12% and a negative net margin of 66.59%.
Institutional Trading of Greenlane
Greenlane Company Profile
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
