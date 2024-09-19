Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($11.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 274.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

