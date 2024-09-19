Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,202.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,202 ($42.30) and last traded at GBX 3,182 ($42.03), with a volume of 130623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,176 ($41.96).

GRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($44.12) to GBX 3,600 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,060.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,903.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,379.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,850.75%.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

