Gregory A. Beard Sells 44,261 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 44,261 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $196,518.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 487,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.90. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.33). Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. Analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SDIG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDIG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.