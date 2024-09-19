Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €22.15 ($24.61) and last traded at €22.25 ($24.72). 55,375 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.45 ($24.94).

Grenke Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

