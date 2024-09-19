Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94. 496,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,131,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Grifols Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Grifols last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

