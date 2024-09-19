Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.40

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.20 ($0.17), with a volume of 179099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.18).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

