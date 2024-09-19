Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.90. 797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

