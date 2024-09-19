Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.90. 797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.