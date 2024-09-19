Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up to $11.86

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.20. Groupon shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 293,069 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Groupon Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $464.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,531.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth $10,884,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 259.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,727 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

