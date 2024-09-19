Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 53,475 shares.The stock last traded at $177.97 and had previously closed at $177.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 33.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

