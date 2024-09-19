Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.94

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 146206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

