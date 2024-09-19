Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.27

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 61242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 1.3 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.7248 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $383,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

