GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading Down 0.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 24,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 76,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 160.01%.
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.
