GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading Down 0.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 24,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 76,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

GSE Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 160.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Free Report ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.70% of GSE Systems worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.