Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Plans $102 Million IPO for Week of September 23rd (GRDN)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN) expects to raise $102 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,800,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. generated $1 billion in revenue and $37.7 million in net income. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a market-cap of $912.7 million.

Raymond James, Stifel and Truist Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading, highly differentiated pharmacy services company that provides an extensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (â€śLTCFsâ€ť) adhere to their appropriate drug regimen, which in turn helps reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. (Incorporated in Delaware) We emphasize high-touch, individualized clinical, drug dispensing and administration capabilities that are tailored to serve the needs of residents in historically lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities (â€śALFsâ€ť), and behavioral health facilities and group homes (collectively â€śBHFsâ€ť). More than two-thirds of our annual revenue for each of the past three years has been generated from residents of ALFs and BHFs, which are our target markets, while the remainder has been generated primarily from residents of skilled nursing facilities (â€śSNFsâ€ť). Additionally, our robust capabilities enable us to serve residents in all types of LTCFs. We are a trusted partner to residents, LTCFs and health plan payors because we help reduce errors in drug administration, manage and ensure adherence to drug regimens, and lower overall healthcare costs. As of June 30, 2023, our 43 pharmacies served approximately 156,000 residents in approximately 5,800 long-term care facilities (LTCFs) across 28 states. Within the U.S. LTCF market, we believe the ALF and BHF sectors present the most attractive opportunity and have the highest growth potential for our business. Certain characteristics of ALFs and BHFs, which are not typical of SNFs, create additional challenges and complexities for pharmacy service providers that Guardian is well suited to address. First, residents at ALFs are typically on a variety of different pharmacy benefit plans, each with a distinct formulary and reimbursement process, covering their complex drug regimens. Second, ALFs often lack staff with formal clinical training and usually do not have anÂ on-siteÂ medical director or full-time nurse. Because residents of ALFs rely on off-site physicians to oversee and monitor their health conditions, there is an increased need for coordination among ALF operators, each residentâ€™s physicians and pharmacy service providers. Third, residents in these facilities have the right to choose their own pharmacy, which often leads to multiple pharmacy service providers serving a single ALF. We believe that Guardian enjoys a strong competitive position as a large and purpose-built provider of pharmacy services to ALFs and BHFs. We offer a variety of services that we believe address the challenges that ALFs and BHFs face, and differentiate us from our competitors, providing residents, LTCFs and health plan payors with a compelling value proposition. Our centralized corporate support capabilities empower our local pharmacy operators to offer a comprehensive suite of high-touch, individualized, consultative pharmacy services, using a portfolio of proprietary data analytics systems and technology designed to help ensure that the right dose of the right medication is provided to the right resident at the right time. **Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an SEC filing dated Sept. 16, 2024: The company is offering 6.75 million shares at a price range of $14.00 to $16.00 to raise $101 .25 million. Background: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. updated its financial statements in an S-1/A filing dated Aug. 22, 2024; the company, however, still has not disclosed the terms for its IPO. Estimated proceeds are $100.0 million. Background: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. filed its S-1 on Oct. 3, 2023. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Feb. 13, 2020.) “.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. was founded in 2003 and has 2900 employees. The company is located at 300 Galleria Parkway SE Suite 800 Atlanta, Georgia 30339 and can be reached via phone at (404) 810-0089 or on the web at https://www.guardianpharmacy.net/.

