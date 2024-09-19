Guggenheim Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $45.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.01.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endava

Endava Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $81.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.