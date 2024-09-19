Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $1,779,101.44 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20.
Shares of GWRE stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 804,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
