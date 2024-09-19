Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $1,779,101.44 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $855,901.20.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 804,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.