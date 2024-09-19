GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.19% of GXO Logistics worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $84,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,002,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,702,000 after acquiring an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 648,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,865,000 after acquiring an additional 489,369 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

