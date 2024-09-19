GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,162,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

