Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

Shares of GYRO opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gyrodyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 47.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares during the period. Towerview LLC boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 347,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 56.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

