H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $47.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in H World Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in H World Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $28.92 on Monday. H World Group has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

