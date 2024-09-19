Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.36% of Halliburton worth $107,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,342,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $248,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

