Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives $21.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

HG stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.