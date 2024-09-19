Hardeep Gulati Sells 29,750 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $677,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 24,409 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $545,541.15.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 23.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $11,215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie downgraded PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

