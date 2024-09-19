Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Down 1.1%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 1,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

About Harleysville Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

