Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3552 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Harvey Norman’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

Shares of HNORY remained flat at $15.38 during trading hours on Thursday. Harvey Norman has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

About Harvey Norman

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.