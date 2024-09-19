Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 963.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 411,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,500,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 21,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $580.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $535.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

