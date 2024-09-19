Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $8.85 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $263.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

