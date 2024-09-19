Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.