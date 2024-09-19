Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $176.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
