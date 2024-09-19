Haverford Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

