Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $610.12 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

