Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.00

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 8669293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $933.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 110.4% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 452,676 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Hawaiian by 39.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

