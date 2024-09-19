Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Haynes International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $7,070,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
