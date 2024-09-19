HC Wainwright Comments on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
