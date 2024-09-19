HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s previous close.

VRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. CWM LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

