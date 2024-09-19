HC Wainwright Weighs in on Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 21,646 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,707.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

