HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

HCI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HCI opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

