Head-To-Head Analysis: NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) versus UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) and NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UL Solutions and NeoGenomics, as reported by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 4 8 0 2.67 NeoGenomics 0 1 9 0 2.90

UL Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $43.90, suggesting a potential downside of 11.81%. NeoGenomics has a consensus target price of $19.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given NeoGenomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than UL Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

98.5% of NeoGenomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of NeoGenomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UL Solutions and NeoGenomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions N/A N/A N/A NeoGenomics -12.50% -2.72% -1.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UL Solutions and NeoGenomics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.76 billion 3.61 $260.00 million N/A N/A NeoGenomics $628.25 million 3.35 -$87.97 million ($0.66) -24.97

UL Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than NeoGenomics.

Summary

UL Solutions beats NeoGenomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions



UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About NeoGenomics



NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories. It also provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains. In addition, the company also provides molecular testing services, which focus on the analysis of DNA and/or RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level; morphologic analysis, which is the process of analyzing cells under the microscope by a pathologist for the purpose of diagnosis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clients' oncology programs covering discovery and commercialization. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

