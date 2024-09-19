Head to Head Contrast: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smead Value C and Paylocity”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Smead Value C alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Paylocity $1.40 billion 6.47 $206.77 million $3.44 46.73

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value C.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% Paylocity 14.74% 22.17% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Smead Value C and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smead Value C and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 6 9 0 2.60

Paylocity has a consensus price target of $179.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Volatility and Risk

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Smead Value C on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

(Get Free Report)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions. It provides human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; and third-party administrative solutions; employee experiences solutions, including community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and insights and recommendations solutions, such as modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company serves for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Smead Value C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smead Value C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.