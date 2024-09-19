Head-To-Head Review: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and Heyu Biological Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $173.48 million 3.67 -$21.72 million ($0.50) -29.12 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 348.46 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -9.53% -17.30% -8.63% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AxoGen and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AxoGen has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AxoGen and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 5.22%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Summary

AxoGen beats Heyu Biological Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.