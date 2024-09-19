Head-To-Head Survey: Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) & Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) and Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Contineum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -58.55% -53.79% Contineum Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Minds Biosciences and Contineum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Contineum Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Contineum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given Contineum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Contineum Therapeutics is more favorable than Bright Minds Biosciences.

40.5% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Contineum Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$5.47 million ($1.01) -1.24 Contineum Therapeutics $50.00 million 9.51 $22.72 million N/A N/A

Contineum Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Minds Biosciences.

Summary

Contineum Therapeutics beats Bright Minds Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Pipeline Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

