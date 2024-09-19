Head-To-Head Survey: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and Next Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $2.31 billion 1.20 -$165.24 million ($1.49) -20.17 Next Technology $2.63 million 1.34 -$9.92 million N/A N/A

Next Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RingCentral has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.6% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Next Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -5.75% N/A -1.22% Next Technology N/A 47.40% 43.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and Next Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 8 7 1 2.56 Next Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $40.07, indicating a potential upside of 33.29%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Next Technology.

Summary

Next Technology beats RingCentral on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About Next Technology

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.