Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.90). 864,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average session volume of 132,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.50 ($2.03).

Headlam Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Headlam Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.