Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.54.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.28. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.88 and a twelve month high of C$8.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.5944444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

