Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Receives C$9.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.54.
Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.0 %
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.5944444 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.