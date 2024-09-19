Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.99

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.99 and traded as high as $156.98. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $155.36, with a volume of 7,148,547 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.8% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,549.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 791,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,871,000 after acquiring an additional 779,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 268.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 897,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,546,000 after acquiring an additional 653,690 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,693.0% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,480,000 after acquiring an additional 578,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,611 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

