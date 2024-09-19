Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: DOC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/17/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/16/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/29/2024 – Healthpeak Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Healthpeak Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

