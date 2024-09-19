Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,789 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

