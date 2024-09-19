Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Down 2.5%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.99 ($1.10) and last traded at €1.00 ($1.11). Approximately 223,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.02 ($1.14).
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.08. The company has a market cap of $314.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.
