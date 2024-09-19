HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Up 16.5%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 16.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). 119,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 295,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.58 ($0.07).

HeiQ Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.45 million, a PE ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.21.

Insider Transactions at HeiQ

In other HeiQ news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,025.10). Insiders own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

