Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.50

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.
