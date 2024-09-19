Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 146500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

